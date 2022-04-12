Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $18.60 Million Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,055,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 66,477 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $18,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $105,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $41,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,751 shares of company stock worth $290,614. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of VIAV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 21,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,935. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Viavi Solutions (Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.