Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,581 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $111,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,006 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.18.

Shares of EOG opened at $121.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.99. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.