Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 699,048 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,532,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 699,048 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $23,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth $124,651,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Invitae by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $489,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,248 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,864 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,200 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,700,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,721,000 after acquiring an additional 782,927 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVTA shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

NYSE:NVTA traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $7.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,241. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $41.03.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $131,043.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,611 shares of company stock worth $499,148 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

