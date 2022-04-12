Brokerages Set Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Target Price at $16.20

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.20.
A number of research firms have weighed in on GRFS. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($23.48) to €21.40 ($23.26) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Grifols in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.30) to €11.00 ($11.96) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of Grifols stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.40. Grifols has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
About Grifols (Get Rating)
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grifols (GRFS)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.