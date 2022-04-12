Brokerages Set Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Target Price at $16.20

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRFS. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($23.48) to €21.40 ($23.26) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Grifols in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.30) to €11.00 ($11.96) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Grifols alerts:

Shares of Grifols stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.40. Grifols has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 56,818 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Grifols by 8,984.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 6.6% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,148,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,993,000 after buying an additional 195,247 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 21.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols (Get Rating)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.