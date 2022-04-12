ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Holdings Raised by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of ShockWave Medical worth $21,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,970,000 after purchasing an additional 32,988 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,897,000 after acquiring an additional 704,446 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,318,000 after purchasing an additional 26,566 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,181,000 after acquiring an additional 122,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America began coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV traded up $9.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.10. 3,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,322. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $249.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.27 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,890 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $396,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.38, for a total transaction of $9,802,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,938 shares of company stock worth $15,536,182. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

