Brokerages Set Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Target Price at $45.88

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.88.

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 49,003.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,627 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,444,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,917,000 after purchasing an additional 396,451 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 577,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 301,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,153,000 after buying an additional 252,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

EPC traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $37.25. The company had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,033. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

