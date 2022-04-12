Brokerages Anticipate Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Maverix Metals’ earnings. Maverix Metals posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maverix Metals will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Maverix Metals.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 43.42%. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMX shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maverix Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMX. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the third quarter worth about $60,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 2,927.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 99.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,083. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $721.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.46 and a quick ratio of 12.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

