Brokerages Set Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target at $203.79

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.79.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,606. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.71 and a 200 day moving average of $139.25.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,368 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,778,000 after buying an additional 191,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,457,000 after buying an additional 325,479 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,648,000 after acquiring an additional 482,295 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,571,000 after acquiring an additional 670,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,121 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.