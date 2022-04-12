Brokerages Set Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target at $203.79

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.79.
Several research analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,606. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.71 and a 200 day moving average of $139.25.
In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,368 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,778,000 after buying an additional 191,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,457,000 after buying an additional 325,479 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,648,000 after acquiring an additional 482,295 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,571,000 after acquiring an additional 670,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,121 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
