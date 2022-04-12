MetaHash Price Tops $0.0040 (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 12th. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $12.67 million and approximately $713,656.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044224 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.31 or 0.07549021 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,197.44 or 1.00436933 BTC.

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,362,174,479 coins and its circulating supply is 3,191,645,692 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

