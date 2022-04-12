Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Short Interest Down 90.7% in March

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the March 15th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ARRRF opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49. Ardea Resources has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.39.
About Ardea Resources (Get Rating)
