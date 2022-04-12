Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Short Interest Down 90.7% in March

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the March 15th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARRRF opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49. Ardea Resources has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.39.

About Ardea Resources (Get Rating)

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP) located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia that comprises nickel and cobalt mineral resources, and nickel sulphide and gold prospects; and Bardoc Tectonic Zone Gold Project, which has nickel sulphide prospects.

