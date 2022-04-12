Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 11,913 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,913 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $34,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 51,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AAWW traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.35. 1,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,280. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.67. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.17. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

