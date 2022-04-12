Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 7,769 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,769 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $41,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBH. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $1,131,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 99.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 275,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after acquiring an additional 137,225 shares during the period.

PBH stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.78. 735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,607. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.64.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

