Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 851 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.06.

Shares of TTWO opened at $140.53 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.54 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

