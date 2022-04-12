Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 234,868 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,649,588 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,868 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Halliburton worth $106,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,941,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

Shares of HAL stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.49. 137,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,993,732. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 2.42. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

