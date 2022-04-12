Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2.58 Per Share

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.58 ($0.03) per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from Old Mutual’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Old Mutual stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 71.20 ($0.93). 280,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,646. The firm has a market cap of £3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.26. Old Mutual has a 1-year low of GBX 54.75 ($0.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 84.80 ($1.11).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 81 ($1.06) price objective on shares of Old Mutual in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

