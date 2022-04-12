Quark Hits Market Capitalization of $1.67 Million (QRK)

Quark (QRK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Quark has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $137,982.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Quark has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 279,064,963 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

