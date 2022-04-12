DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,692 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.79 and a twelve month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.22%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

