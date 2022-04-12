DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,138,000 after buying an additional 272,169 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $508,995,000. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,322,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,974,000 after purchasing an additional 58,794 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 365.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,471,000 after buying an additional 2,369,876 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,649,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,438,000 after acquiring an additional 57,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.79 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.22%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.