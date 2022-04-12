Clarius Group LLC Cuts Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,814,000 after purchasing an additional 605,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,651 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.48 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $99.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

