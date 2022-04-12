Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 115 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in AutoZone by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,182 shares of company stock valued at $12,816,334 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,057.21.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,158.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,367.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2,221.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,956.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,912.17.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

