Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,215 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,700,000 after acquiring an additional 526,410 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,071,000 after buying an additional 1,909,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,182,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,890,000 after buying an additional 128,859 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEG stock opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.95. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.96 and a 12 month high of $72.64. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

