Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $1.96 Million in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Snap-on by 83.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,737,000 after purchasing an additional 225,521 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Snap-on by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,633,000 after buying an additional 62,026 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 192,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNA opened at $210.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.19. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $259.99.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

SNA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.40.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

