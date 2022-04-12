Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SFSHF. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Safestore from GBX 970 ($12.64) to GBX 1,280 ($16.68) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safestore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $650.00.

Safestore stock remained flat at $$15.78 during trading hours on Tuesday. Safestore has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.92.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

