New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.10% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.12.
Shares of NYSE NYCB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 26,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,515,206. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
New York Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
