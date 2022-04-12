New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.12.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 26,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,515,206. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.