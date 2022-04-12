B. Riley Trims Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Target Price to $95.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.76.

NYSE CMA traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.84. Comerica has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,721,000 after buying an additional 397,735 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Comerica by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,766,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,707,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,363,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,656,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 9.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,153,000 after acquiring an additional 188,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Comerica by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,149,000 after purchasing an additional 104,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

