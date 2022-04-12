Bank of America Boosts Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target to C$46.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCJ. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

CCJ traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $31.09. 114,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,618,370. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of -155.14 and a beta of 0.84. Cameco has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,182,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,424,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cameco by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,376 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $44,008,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,601,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,514,000 after buying an additional 1,786,663 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

