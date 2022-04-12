6,200 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Bought by Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.

Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,300,000 after buying an additional 1,106,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,348,000 after purchasing an additional 273,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $179.84 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $184.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $472.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.29.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

