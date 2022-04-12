STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of STERIS worth $129,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,852,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,667,876,000 after acquiring an additional 39,418 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of STERIS by 3.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,288,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $876,113,000 after acquiring an additional 134,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,569,000 after acquiring an additional 82,226 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 9.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,525,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $311,602,000 after acquiring an additional 137,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of STERIS by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,322,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,803,000 after acquiring an additional 57,646 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,491 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,469 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STE opened at $248.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 85.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.50. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $188.10 and a 12-month high of $250.88.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

