Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,185,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,759 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 3.18% of Meritage Homes worth $144,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $662,877,000 after acquiring an additional 464,916 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1,022.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after buying an additional 237,861 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,598,000 after buying an additional 107,515 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,538,000 after purchasing an additional 51,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth about $4,820,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $38,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 24,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $2,514,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

MTH opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.47.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

