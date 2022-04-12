ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,238,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110,767 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of ASE Technology worth $204,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 131.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 17.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 39.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 74,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASX opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.03.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASE Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

