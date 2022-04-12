Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,311,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399,513 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Sandvik AB (publ) worth $231,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth $543,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SDVKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 285 to SEK 260 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 230 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. Sandvik AB has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 19.37%. Equities analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

