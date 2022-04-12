Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stake Lessened by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,505,521 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 88,638 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.50% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $272,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $148,941,000 after purchasing an additional 839,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,589,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,993,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,489,000 after acquiring an additional 522,533 shares during the period. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,593 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,354,000 after acquiring an additional 404,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.13.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

