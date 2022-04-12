Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 5,110,833 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,228,342 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,110,833 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Starbucks worth $377,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX stock opened at $80.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.93. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.38.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

