NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NextNav’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextNav will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NextNav.

Get NextNav alerts:

Separately, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on NextNav in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000.

Shares of NN stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. NextNav has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.02.

NextNav Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextNav (NN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.