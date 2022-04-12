American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Update

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the March 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 822,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMMJ opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. American Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.27.

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

