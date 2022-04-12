American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Update

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the March 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 822,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMMJ opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. American Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.27.
About American Cannabis (Get Rating)
