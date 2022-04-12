Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 5,545,821 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,760,624 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,545,821 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $426,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.35) to €4.20 ($4.57) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.59) price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.73) to €4.40 ($4.78) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.87.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0571 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 7.84%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

