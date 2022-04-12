Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Waters were worth $7,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 24.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth about $71,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $302.58 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a one year low of $295.70 and a one year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.67.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

