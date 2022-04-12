Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes $1.25 Million Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,213 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 50.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.21.

Shares of CYBR opened at $176.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.66. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -82.20 and a beta of 1.27.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

