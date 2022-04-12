Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 20,000 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in ON were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at about $4,329,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at about $386,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at about $858,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ONON shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

NYSE:ONON opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $207.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that On Holding AG will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

