Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Market Cap Hits $1.07 Million

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. Nuco.cloud has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $18,574.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nuco.cloud alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00044276 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,063.47 or 0.07564534 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,527.07 or 1.00072264 BTC.

About Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news . The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco

Nuco.cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuco.cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuco.cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuco.cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuco.cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.