Spheria Emerging Companies Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:SEC)

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SECGet Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

About Spheria Emerging Companies (Get Rating)

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with access to a managed portfolio of Australian and New Zealand small and micro companies. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

