Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $1.72 Million in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 21,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.41.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DD opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

