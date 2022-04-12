18,523 Shares in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $447,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 362,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $20,906,010.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,093,818 shares of company stock worth $60,465,648. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $77.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.21. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naÃ¯ve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

