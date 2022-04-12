20,435 Shares in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,435 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BNS. Desjardins increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.66.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $68.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.17. The company has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $59.05 and a 1 year high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7884 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

