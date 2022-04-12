Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.6% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 66.1% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $86.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

