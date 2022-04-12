V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 435.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

VFC opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.95.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

