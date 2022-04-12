A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 588.40 ($7.67).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.75) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of A.G. BARR to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 580 ($7.56) to GBX 660 ($8.60) in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.52) to GBX 517 ($6.74) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of LON:BAG opened at GBX 543 ($7.08) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 513.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 512. The company has a market cap of £608.32 million and a PE ratio of 21.81. A.G. BARR has a 52 week low of GBX 462.50 ($6.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 590 ($7.69).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. A.G. BARR’s payout ratio is 0.08%.

In other A.G. BARR news, insider Stuart Lorimer bought 3,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 544 ($7.09) per share, with a total value of £19,877.76 ($25,902.74). Insiders have acquired a total of 3,742 shares of company stock worth $2,032,893 in the last ninety days.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

