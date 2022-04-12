Analysts Set Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target at $29.14

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $39.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

