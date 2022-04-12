MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Receives $15.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MEGEF shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities cut MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $13.23 on Friday. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.73.

About MEG Energy (Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF)

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.