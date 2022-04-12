MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Receives $15.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MEGEF shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities cut MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $13.23 on Friday. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.73.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

