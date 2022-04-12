15,987 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 44,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $111.17 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $94.91 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.90.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.05.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

